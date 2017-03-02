Recent nurse deaths have some women concerned about safety

Metro police are searching for the man who fatally stabbed a woman inside her Wedgewood condo on Tuesday morning.

Two nurses from the same Nashville hospital are dead within months, and it has some women thinking twice about safety as their cases remain unsolved.

Channel 4's Briona Arradondo looked for what options people have to defend themselves in their homes after Tiffany Ferguson was stabbed to death in her apartment.

Royal Range in Bellevue teaches home invasion defense classes to the public, using a room that has all the furnishings of a home.

"This is our indoor house that we built to teach people how to defend their home," said Bob Allen, an instructor with Royal Range. "It's about 1,500 square feet, two stories."

Allen showed Channel 4 the targets they use before everyone gears up for the night-time simulation.

"We'll put them on the bed, put a gun that they can actually use against us as home invaders and a flashlight with it, and those two things need to go hand in hand," Allen said.

While the class is firearm-related, Allen said any self-defense skills are useful.

"I actually had a lady in a recent self-defense class, use verbal skills and a stance that we showed her to make an offender leave," Allen said.

Recent deaths have some women concerned. On Tuesday, a man was seen lurking around Wedgewood Park condominiums, and he found Ferguson's condo unlocked. He stole some things, and when the Saint Thomas West nurse confronted him, he stabbed her to death.

In December, another Saint Thomas nurse, Ashley Brown, was found dead in a dumpster. How she died, police said is still unclear.

"I guess you take things for granted, and you never expect things like that to happen to you, your loved ones or your friends. But any moment, you just never know," said Carly Millem, who works as a nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Some said the recent incidents are making them pay more attention to their surroundings.

"I tell my roommates to always lock the doors when they leave, go to the grocery. It takes five minutes to go down the street or go to the gym. So, I've always been aware, but even more so after this," Millem said.

Royal Range is offering a free self-defense class to the community Friday, March 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The first 30 women to sign up will have a free seat in the class. Call 615-953-0084 for more information.

Police say Brown and Ferguson's deaths are not believed to be related.

