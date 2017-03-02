Storm cleanup begins in Wilson County

More than 45 buildings in Wilson County were damaged after an EF-1 tornado hit Wednesday morning. On Thursday, people sorted through what's left.

Michael Taylor's family's farm sits on South Commerce Road. His grandmother used to live in this house when he was a child.

“The air come through the roof and blew the brick out here on the house,” Taylor said.

The people renting the house are staying with family. They weren't hurt when a giant tree came crashing into the home.

“It looks like the tree went through the garage, or more like the garage went through the tree,” Taylor exclaimed.

About a mile north, Shannon Parkerson put a tarp on his roof. His front porch shifted because of the storm.

“Just start fixing everything back,” Parkerson said. “This section over here, and all across the top (of the roof), it just pulled one section out.”

Even further across town, one home off Sparta Pike had its front porch ripped off entirely. The porch flew over the house and ended up in the backyard.

“I'm just thankful that everybody is safe and nobody got hurt. We can rebuild," Parkerson said.

As part of the cleanup efforts, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office brought inmates to move brush to burn piles.

Many agree it will take several weeks to sort through the damage

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.