Franklin police searching for power saw burglar

The Franklin Police Department released this photo of the suspect. (Source: Franklin PD)

Police in Franklin are working to identify the man who burglarized Kubota dealership.

The burglar used a crowbar to force his way inside the store just before 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

He was able to load several power saws into his SUV and drive off.

Information about the suspect is worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

