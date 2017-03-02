Predators teaming up with city to bring ice skating center to Bellevue

City officials released this rendering of the plans. (WSMV)

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was on hand for the announcement on Thursday morning. (WSMV)

Mayor Megan Barry and the Nashville Predators announced just moments ago that ice skating is coming to Bellevue.

Two new skating rinks are going to be part of the One Bellevue Place development.

The rinks will be used for Predators team practices, youth leagues and community skating.

The skating center is going to be modeled after Ford Ice Center in Antioch. The facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The details of the deal are still being worked out, but at the moment, developer Crossland Southeast is donating 2 acres for the site.

The city will pay for the construction. The Predators will run the facility like they are doing with the Ford Ice Center.

Metro Parks will be in charge of the community activities.

Developers hope to break ground on the center this summer and open in 2018.

