Former EMS supervisor accused of stealing narcotics

Indictments have been handed down against a former EMS supervisor who is accused of stealing narcotics.

Randy Davidson is accused of stealing fentanyl from the Cumberland County Ambulance Service in Crossville.

The TBI said investigators learned Davidson was using his position at the ambulance company to access the drug illegally.

Davidson is charged with two counts of theft under $1,000, one count of official misconduct and one count of forgery.

Davidson was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on $40,000 bond.

