3 have minor injuries following crash in Hermitage - WSMV Channel 4

3 have minor injuries following crash in Hermitage

Posted: Updated:
The wreck happened Thursday morning. (WSMV) The wreck happened Thursday morning. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Three people were injured in a crash in Hermitage on Thursday morning.

The wreck happened on Bonnafair Drive near Bonnavue Drive around 7 a.m.

The three victims' injuries are minor.

Police said a 4-year-old child was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.