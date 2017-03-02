White House family displaced by house fire

A family from White House is left without a place to live after their home caught fire Wednesday night.

According to Smokey Barn News, firefighters arrived to see flames shooting from the front of the home on Highway 76 near Maxie Jones Road.

Three people live in the home, but only one person was inside when the fire started.

Officials said they believe the blaze was sparked by the home's electrical system.

No one was hurt by the flames, but the damage to the home is extensive.

