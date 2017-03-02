Real People With Rudy: World War II veteran shares story of bravery

Between his first flight and his last on April 17, 1944, Jacob McClenny flew 24 bombing missions. (WSMV)

At 96 years old, Jacob McClenny's mind is still as sharp as it was when he piloted his first B-17 bombing run over Germany in January of 1945.

His tough, no-nonsense constitution was a family trait inherited by this lieutenant, who ironically, like in the movie Saving Private Ryan, had three other brothers in uniform in the war at the same time.

"You just hope your gunners are good. You're so busy, it doesn't really particularly scare me," McClenny said.

Between his first flight and his last on April 17, 1944, McClenny flew 24 bombing missions. In March 1945, he flew 17 missions.

He says the worst flight he can remember was on Jan. 28, 1945.

"We dropped our bombs, and we can see something hurdling through the air. Not knowing what it was, it hit the wing between the No. 1 and No. 2 engines," McClenny said.

They managed to land safely. A picture was taken when they landed showing McClenny holding the 8-pound remnants of an unexploded shell that he dug out of that hole in the wing.

"The ordinance people said that there was slave labor working in the German ordinance factories, and they would sabotage things whenever they could, and the fuse was missing in this," McClenny said. "They said it was probably had been sabotaged so the fuse would come off in flight."

McClenny says he's very proud of what this country did and the part he played in it.

"I have a couple of signs on my car saying WWII veteran, and every now and then, somebody comes up to me and says thank you for your service. So that makes me feel good," McClenny said.

There's a wall in his home full of photos of his children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren - none of whom would be here if that shell had exploded.

