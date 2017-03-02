Missing Virginia teen could be in Spring Hill area

Alex Terceros is missing from Virginia. (Source: Spring Hill Police Department)

Police say a teen missing from Virginia could be in the Spring Hill area.

Alex Terceros, 17, was reported missing on Feb. 28 from Falls Church, VA.

Alex has a developmental disorder and has been known to take a Greyhound bus to the Spring Hill area.

He was last seen wearing a backpack, a black North Face jacket, black shorts and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about Alex's whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

