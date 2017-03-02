Shots fired during domestic dispute at Clarksville home

A domestic dispute in Clarksville ended in gunfire on Wednesday evening.

Police said a man and his wife were fighting when he ordered her to leave the house on Darlington Drive around 6 p.m.

The man allegedly fired a shot in the direction of the woman and her sister, which is when the left.

Officers surrounded the house and spent about an hour negotiating with the man before he surrendered.

Scottie Wilson, 48, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault.

No one was injured in the incident.

