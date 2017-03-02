The art of the question at the NFL Combine

Aside from measurables – the running and the jumping, etc. – one of the more important parts of the NFL Combine is the quick interview players do with each team. And the Tennessee Titans have a very specific list of questions for each guy.

Imagine going for the job of your life, yet the determining factor of whether you get it or not is how well you do in a 15-minute interview.

That’s how it is for the players at the Combine who will meet with every team for only 15 minutes. The Titans told WSMV that the most crucial part of the combine for them is that interview process.

“You get 15 minutes and you got to be aware that they’ve been coached pretty well on questions, so we try to go outside the box,” said Titans Coach Mike Mularkey. “[We] try to put them in a stressful situation like they are in games, to see how fast they can think and react and answer questions that hopefully haven’t been rehearsed with them.”

“There’s kind of a method to our madness,” said Titans General Manager Jon Robinson. “Most of these guys go to interview coaches over the last month, two months, three months, whatever it is when their season ended.

“And they’re trying to get through that 15 minutes, down the road that they want to go. Our job is to get them off that road, get them off in the weeds and hit them with some…not unorthodox questions, like, if you were an ice cream, would you be strawberry or vanilla, but something meaningful that will get substance to their impact to our football team,” Robinson said.

