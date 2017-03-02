Man injured during home invasion in La Vergne - WSMV Channel 4

Man injured during home invasion in La Vergne

The home invasion happened on Liberty Lane in La Vergne. (WSMV) The home invasion happened on Liberty Lane in La Vergne. (WSMV)
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -

A man is in the hospital after being attacked inside his own home in La Vergne overnight.

Police said an armed man came in through the window of the house on Liberty Lane and attacked the man inside.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with head injuries.

Channel 4 spoke with one of the man's neighbors. He said his 5-year-old granddaughter was staying with him for the night, and he's terrified to think about how close this happened to his own home.

"That worries me. It'd be silly if it didn't," said Dennis Wehmeyer. "Because it could have happened to us."

The victim is now in stable condition and is talking to detectives about what he remembers.

