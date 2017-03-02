Man stabbed several times in south Nashville

The man was found with stab wounds in a motel parking lot. (WSMV)

Police are searching for the suspect after a man was stabbed several times in the back.

The victim was found in a motel parking lot on the 400 block of Murfreesboro Pike around midnight Thursday.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released a description of the female suspect.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.