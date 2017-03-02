Driver takes out 2 utility poles trying to avoid a raccoon

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on Charlotte Pike. (WSMV)

Crews are cleaning up the mess after a driver crashed into two utility poles in west Nashville overnight.

The woman told police that a raccoon ran out in front of her on Charlotte Pike near White Bridge Pike around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both poles had to be replaced.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene and got a ride from a friend.

The raccoon is expected to be OK.

