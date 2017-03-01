Family with special needs without a home after storm

David Wright's family was forced to leave their Brentwood home due to storm damage. (Source: gofundme.com/steiner-family-storm-damage)

Brentwood is just one of several areas to see tornado damage on Wednesday morning.

The good news is no one was hurt, but the road to recovery for some, including the family of David Wright, will be long.

Wright’s grandparents adopted five children. All of them were raised in an old home on Concord Road in Brentwood. Three of them have special needs. They now take care of each other as adults.

“My aunt gets them in the bed and she gets them in the bath. It's a lot of work,” Wright said.

But the house they’ve shared for years doesn’t look like much of a home anymore.

“It was tough to pull in the driveway this morning. We couldn't even get it because of the trees,” Wright said.

For most families, packing up and heading to a hotel for a few nights would not be a problem. But it’s next to impossible for Wright’s family.

“You can't just stay in a hotel because of the wheelchairs. Simple things that you and I use when we go to a hotel, they can't use. They literally have to have a custom-built home,” Wright said.

Wright said it could be a week to 10 days before power is restored and the mess is cleaned up.

“It’s going to be a long road for sure,” she said.

But they're not going at it alone.

“We’re happy to help out anyway we can,” said Pastor Steve Durham.

Durham is the senior pastor at Sunset Hills Baptist Church. He is working to raise money for the family.

“Life has not been easy for them, and yet they have never complained, never griped about anything that's come their way, and they just give and give daily,” Durham said.

He said now is the perfect time to for the community to give back.

Click here to donate to the family.

