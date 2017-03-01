2 nurses' deaths remain unsolved, not believed to be related

A family is making a desperate plea for answers after their daughter’s body was found at a Nashville garbage facility.

A woman who has been missing since Saturday has been found dead in Nashville.

Two Saint Thomas nurses, Ashley Brown and Tiffany Ferguson, were found dead just months apart.

The cases are not believed to be related, but both remain unsolved.

"Someone did something to put her in a dumpster, someone had to have," said Heather Brown, Ashley Brown's sister, at a memorial in Nashville in December.

Ashley Brown, 27, went missing in December after she left an apartment complex across from Centennial Park. The nurse’s body was found four days later at a trash site miles away.

"Please come forward and tell the truth. Ashley deserves the truth. Whoever did this to her deserves to pay because they took someone out of this world that was not trash," said Amy Brown, Ashley Brown's stepmother.

It has been three months since her body was found, and police are still investigating.

"We are kind of stuck waiting on somebody to step forward to say that they saw something or heard something," said Trevor Brown, Ashley Brown’s father.

On Wednesday, police told Channel 4 they have no new updates in her case and that her autopsy was inconclusive.

What they do have is another mystery on their hands: who killed Tiffany Ferguson?

"This does come as a surprise," said Jackson Dreyer, who lives in the same condo complex as Ferguson.

Ferguson, 23, was found stabbed to death in her Wedgewood condo on Tuesday morning.

Police have surveillance video of a man suspected in her murder. He was seen checking for unlocked vehicles and apartment doors. Police said Ferguson’s door was likely unlocked.

"This appears to be a random act, a very random act of violence in this particular area," said Metro police spokesman Don Aaron.

Ferguson and Brown's cases have nothing in common except they were both young nurses at Saint Thomas West Hospital, and police are still looking for those responsible.

The two young women also leave behind loving families that are desperate for answers.

"Another person, that's just saddening. My heart goes out to that family, that's for sure," Trevor Brown said.

Police need the public's help in solving both of these cases. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be sent by texting “CASH” to 274637 or at nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

