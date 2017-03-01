Hickman County community recovering from storm damage

Crews spent Wednesday cutting fallen trees, clearing roads and assessing damaged houses in parts of Hickman County.

"The name of this place is Hickory Winds Farm," said Jeff Edwards of Industrial Park Drive, looking out at about a dozen uprooted trees on his farmland. "The hickory part is pretty much history, I guess you'd say. We definitely got the wind part."

Using heavy machinery to try to pull the trees out of the ground, the work looked long to Edwards Wednesday. He was joined on his property by family, neighbors and his constant companion.

"That's my dog right there, Old Yeller," he laughed, watching a yellow lab walk past the work. "She's a good one. I've been in this area my whole life. I married my wife, moved out here and got a cattle farm going."

Edwards wasn't at home when the winds hit. Instead, he got a panicked call from his wife.

"Oh my gosh, she was hysterical," he said. "Thank God she wasn't hurt. You know, everything can be replaced except for her. God blessed us."

From his land, Edwards could see the damage to his neighbors' roofs.

"Looks like my plastic's about to blow off my roof," he said, looking up at a tarp stretched over a hole on his home. "I've got to fix it again."

The clean-up was happening through a lot of his county Wednesday.

Miles away, near the intersection of Highway 230 and Possum Hollow Road, a front porch had been shifted and made crooked by the wind. A sunroom roof was ripped off the back of the house and blown into the front yard.

With so many repairs taking place in his community, Edwards said it's good to have reliable friends and companions.

"You got a hole in the roof, but you still got a roof," his father-in-law told him, looking back at the house.

"I'm just trying to make a living and stuff like this happens, you know," said Edwards.

