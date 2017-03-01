Former Nashville Vice Mayor Jay West dies at 65 - WSMV Channel 4

Former Nashville Vice Mayor Jay West dies at 65

A son of a Nashville political dynasty has died.

Jay West, a former at-large councilman and Nashville vice mayor, died Wednesday after being admitted to the hospital.

Jay West was the son of Mayor Ben West, who is best known for desegregating Nashville lunch counters. He is also the brother of longtime Democratic state Rep. Ben West Jr.

Jay West served more than a decade on the Metro Council.

There has been no word on his cause of death. He was 65.

