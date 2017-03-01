Heavy damage throughout Watertown in Wilson County - WSMV Channel 4

Heavy damage throughout Watertown in Wilson County

Posted: Updated:
Damage was reported across Watertown. (WSMV) Damage was reported across Watertown. (WSMV)
WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) -

In Wilson County, the damage left behind by Wednesday's morning storms stretched for miles.

It was easy to find signs of destruction across Watertown.

Most of the damage took place along South Commerce Road. The town's sewage plant was damaged and power was knocked out for many home.

The Wilson County EMA says they've assessed at least 45 damaged structures so far in the county.

The EMA also reports that a house on Holmes Gap Road caught fire when the storms rolled through - likely from a lightning strike. The property owners weren't home when we arrived on scene.

Merinda Waller said she was at home when she heard the storms approaching.

Waller said the Channel 4 app alerted her to the tornado warning. She then called her mother, who gave her some life-saving advice.

“Momma said, ‘Go into the bathroom and put cushions over you and lay down in there,’” Waller said. “And that’s what I did. And while I was in there, the whole thing was shaking.

“It was like I was on a roller coaster,” Waller added.

Right now, cleanup efforts continue.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Heavy damage throughout Watertown in Wilson CountyMore>>

  • Special

    Wilson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.