Heavy damage throughout Watertown in Wilson County

In Wilson County, the damage left behind by Wednesday's morning storms stretched for miles.

It was easy to find signs of destruction across Watertown.

Most of the damage took place along South Commerce Road. The town's sewage plant was damaged and power was knocked out for many home.

The Wilson County EMA says they've assessed at least 45 damaged structures so far in the county.

The EMA also reports that a house on Holmes Gap Road caught fire when the storms rolled through - likely from a lightning strike. The property owners weren't home when we arrived on scene.

Merinda Waller said she was at home when she heard the storms approaching.

Waller said the Channel 4 app alerted her to the tornado warning. She then called her mother, who gave her some life-saving advice.

“Momma said, ‘Go into the bathroom and put cushions over you and lay down in there,’” Waller said. “And that’s what I did. And while I was in there, the whole thing was shaking.

“It was like I was on a roller coaster,” Waller added.

Right now, cleanup efforts continue.

Family in this home near Watertown got to their safe place - a bathtub and covered up as storm passed over. @WSMV @spann pic.twitter.com/84ZgdUDmr8 — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) March 1, 2017

Some serious wind damage in Wilson Co. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/GKl3XNwCd4 — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) March 1, 2017

Wilson Co EMA reports this house fire may have been started by storms. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/bjgG60OhGn — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) March 1, 2017

