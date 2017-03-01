Heavy damage throughout Watertown in Wilson County

The Predators may be just a 20-year-old team, but their mascot is ancient. The team was named after the bones of a saber-toothed tiger found beneath a Nashville building. But as you know, they’re not called The Tigers. They’re called the Predators, which encompasses a whole plethora of hungry species.More >>
A Maury County judge is calling for more communication when problems arise at a private juvenile facility. A Channel 4 I-Team investigation looked at how troubled teens get medical care at the Middle Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia.More >>
Climbing a ladder to find a good photo is different for Michael Weintrob.More >>
The head of a company that counseled people with drug and alcohol problems is now facing drug and alcohol charges himself.More >>
Metro police are searching for a man accused of stealing a Corvette and shooting the car’s owner when he tried to get it back.More >>
When the Nashville Predators hit the ice, their fans go wild on social media. And there's one man in particular who takes sharing hockey highlights to another level.More >>
The last time Beverly Shelley saw Derrick Cunningham, the murderer of her husband, he was a teenager sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
Disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting, and possessing an instrument of crime were all charges Tennessee local Jacob Waddell faced after launching a gutted catfish onto Pittsburgh's ice.More >>
Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette said the decision would be his on whether Pekka Rinne would start in goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Saturday against Pittsburgh at Bridgestone Arena.More >>
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >>
Abriel Pritchard didn’t have to die. That’s what her grandparents told the Channel 4 I-Team. They are still broken-hearted more than a year after Abriel was found dead of a drug overdose.More >>
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >>
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >>
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells WRCB-TV in Chattanooga the tractor-trailer crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County has claimed two lives.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says it has collected two batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More >>
Channel 4 first reported earlier this week that a judge ruled to keep 7-month-old Steffen Rivenburg Jr. on life support until Monday.More >>
Nashville Predators fans have one more day to recover from those two tough losses. Hopefully by Saturday they'll be ready to party, because Nashville is throwing a big one.More >>
