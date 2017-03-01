Holly Bobo murder trial date postponed from April to July

The judge in the Holly Bobo murder case has decided to move the trial back to July 10.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the judge granted the defense's motion to continue the case. The motion is being kept under seal.

Judge Creed McGinley said he decided to postpone from the original April trial date because it fell on Easter and the anniversary of Bobo's abduction.

It has been nearly six years since Bobo disappeared from her Decatur County home, and almost three years since the TBI arrested Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry for her abduction and murder.

The families involved are exhausted and ready for resolution.

Don Franks, the Bobo family’s pastor, said they are unhappy about the decision to delay.

“The family wanted to get it over with,” Franks said. “I’m sure that entered in their mind, the anniversary of her kidnapping and murder during that original time frame. But for them, the quicker the better, but they do want it done right and they want ultimate justice served.”

McGinley said he only wants this case tried once and he wants it tried right.

The trial will be moved to Hardin County. All future hearings will be held there.

Jury selection will begin on April 5. According to the judge, 500 jury summons have been sent out. All potential jurors will pick up a questionnaire next week and will return their answers by late March.

