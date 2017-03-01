2 injured after tree falls on mobile homes in Clarksville

The tree crashed into the home on Riley Road. (WSMV)

The boy was inside the mobile home when the tree fell. (WSMV)

Clarksville is the only place in Middle Tennessee reporting injuries from Wednesday morning's severe storms.

A 12-year-old boy and an adult were hurt when a tree crashed into their mobile homes on Riley Road.

The storm was so powerful that it knocked a tree through one home and into the house next door.

Adrian Rojas, 15, was getting ready to go to school when it started raining hard around 6:30 a.m.

When the tree fell, it pinned his 12-year-old brother and broke some of his fingers. Other than that, he's OK.

"I heard a big boom and turned around and saw the big tree has crashed down. I ran to my room, I grabbed my phone, and I called the cops," Adrian said.

Their mother said the landlord gave the family a new trailer to move into. They're all thankful to be alive.

The family's neighbor also has minor injuries.

The Clarksville Police Department responded to more than two dozen reports of downed trees and power lines. Right now, all roads are clear.

