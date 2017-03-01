Officials criticized for not delaying schools during storms

On Friday, a Middle Tennessee community remembered one of the most tragic plane crashes in Tennessee history.More >>
A Maury County judge is calling for more communication when problems arise at a private juvenile facility. A Channel 4 I-Team investigation looked at how troubled teens get medical care at the Middle Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia.More >>
Metro police have arrested two suspects in a fatal shooting in south Nashville on Monday.More >>
Nashville Predators fans have one more day to recover from those two tough losses. Hopefully by Saturday they'll be ready to party, because Nashville is throwing a big one.More >>
Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette said the decision would be his on whether Pekka Rinne would start in goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Saturday against Pittsburgh at Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Republican state Sen. Mark Green says he will not resume his bid for Tennessee governor after withdrawing from consideration for President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary.More >>
Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kip Moore will headline the concert, which starts at 1 p.m. Atkins will also perform, along with Granger Smith, Cole Taylor and Brett Young.More >>
The Nashville Predators are warning fans of possible fake tickets being sold for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Micro Car Mania is happening at The Lane Motor Museum all summer long.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells WRCB-TV in Chattanooga the tractor-trailer crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County has claimed two lives.More >>
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >>
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >>
Abriel Pritchard didn’t have to die. That’s what her grandparents told the Channel 4 I-Team. They are still broken-hearted more than a year after Abriel was found dead of a drug overdose.More >>
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >>
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says it has collected two batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More >>
Channel 4 first reported earlier this week that a judge ruled to keep 7-month-old Steffen Rivenburg Jr. on life support until Monday.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and other Tennessee lawmakers and officials have issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.More >>
