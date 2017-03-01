Officials criticized for not delaying schools during storms

Many schools opened late or closed their doors because of the severe storms on Wednesday, but there are some that didn't do either.

The weather hit early in the morning as children were getting ready for school, but Williamson County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools both decided to open on time.

Williamson County Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney has apologized for not delaying classes. In a tweet, Looney said officials had been monitoring the storm but expected it to arrive later in the day.

Looney said the school system previously canceled field trips planned for Wednesday because of the storm.

"We are reviewing our communication protocols with emergency management officials to determine how we can make timely decisions in advance of operating our first bus routes," he said.

Looney said all decisions about delaying or canceling school have to be made before 5:30 a.m., but they did not realize how quickly the storm was moving until after 6 a.m.

"I am committed to continuing to improve our operations for the benefit of WCS families," Looney said.

Metro Nashville Public Schools did not delay classes but said students' tardiness would be excused for the day.

MNPS is opening on time! Families are urged to use caution. Children late to school because of storm concerns will not receive tardy. — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) March 1, 2017

Both tweets received negative feedback from parents and staff.

Metro Schools issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon concerning their decision to open on time:

Metro Schools actively monitored the weather this morning, but the weather pattern changed rapidly. Around 5:40 a.m., we received initial reports by the Office of Emergency Management that said storms were going to hit around 8:30 a.m. Shortly after, the forecast changed to expect storms around 7 a.m. because the wind speed increased. By 6:26 a.m., Nashville was put under a severe thunderstorm warning, but by 7:03 a.m., we were under a tornado warning. By the time the situation became clear, buses were already on the road and many parents were on their way to work. The storm quickly passed but we doubled back on to the elementary routes to try to make sure we didn't leave kids out at their stop. Our bus drivers and transportation staff ensured all students were transported safely to school today. We have staff who work closely with OEM in the event of inclement weather, as we did today. As we approach tornado season, we are reminded how weather patterns can change quickly. We will be following the district’s inclement weather policy, which specifies internal and external communications protocols and the decision-making process, which is the same regardless of the type of inclement weather.

