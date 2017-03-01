Castilian Springs man gets 24 years for meth conspiracy

The Nashville Predators are warning fans of possible fake tickets being sold for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The Nashville Predators are warning fans of possible fake tickets being sold for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Micro Car Mania is happening at The Lane Motor Museum all summer long.
Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells WRCB-TV in Chattanooga the tractor-trailer crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County has claimed two lives.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells WRCB-TV in Chattanooga the tractor-trailer crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County has claimed two lives.More >>
Channel 4 first reported earlier this week that a judge ruled to keep 7-month-old Steffen Rivenburg Jr. on life support until Monday.More >>
Channel 4 first reported earlier this week that a judge ruled to keep 7-month-old Steffen Rivenburg Jr. on life support until Monday.More >>
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More >>
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More >>
Nashville Predators fans have two more days to recover from those two tough losses. Hopefully by Saturday they'll be ready to party, because Nashville is throwing a big one.More >>
Nashville Predators fans have two more days to recover from those two tough losses. Hopefully by Saturday they'll be ready to party, because Nashville is throwing a big one.More >>
A hockey goalie’s life goes from wonderful to miserable with the flick of a wrist.More >>
A hockey goalie’s life goes from wonderful to miserable with the flick of a wrist.More >>
Abriel Pritchard didn’t have to die. That’s what her grandparents told the Channel 4 I-Team. They are still broken-hearted more than a year after Abriel was found dead of a drug overdose.More >>
Abriel Pritchard didn’t have to die. That’s what her grandparents told the Channel 4 I-Team. They are still broken-hearted more than a year after Abriel was found dead of a drug overdose.More >>
The Metro Health Department confirmed more than 200 female inmates at one Davidson County facility are being treated for a scabies-like rash.More >>
The Metro Health Department confirmed more than 200 female inmates at one Davidson County facility are being treated for a scabies-like rash.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and other Tennessee lawmakers and officials have issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and other Tennessee lawmakers and officials have issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.More >>