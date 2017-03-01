Castilian Springs man gets 24 years for meth conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Federal authorities say a Castilian Springs man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for his role in large methamphetamine conspiracy.

The office of David Rivera, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said the prison sentence for 51-year-old Brian Randall follows a guilty plea where he admitted to receiving large amounts of meth from California through FedEx shipments and the U.S. Postal Service. Randall sold the meth to drug dealers and then mailed the cash payments back to California. Randall admitted to possessing several firearms while he was selling and storing the drugs between February 2015 and July 2016.

He and seven other Middle Tennesseans were indicted in July 2016 in connection with the meth conspiracy. Two others from Bakersfield, California, were also charged.

