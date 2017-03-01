Sister, co-workers of woman murdered at Wedgewood apartments speak out

Tiffany Ferguson (right) was stabbed to death in her apartment early Tuesday morning. (Source: The Ferguson Family)

Neighbors call it terrifying, and police say it appears totally random.

A young woman was stabbed to death in her apartment, and it appears she had never met the killer.

“The biggest thing looking forward is to hopefully have the person who did it caught and hopefully put some plans in place to prevent future things from happening,” said Jackson Dreyer, a resident at the Wedgewood apartments.

The heartbroken family of Tiffany Ferguson told Channel 4 they have one request to everyone in Nashville: To find whoever did this.

Ferguson spent her life saving others and was murdered in her own home. It’s something friends and those who never even met her are having a hard time digesting.

“It’s been on my mind all day, and I can’t imagine how it’s been for those affected by it,” Dreyer said.

Ferguson leaves behind a twin sister, dear friends, co-workers and a loving family.

“A woman had awoken to screams from her roommate,” said Metro Police Spokesperson Don Aaron.

Tuesday morning, a nightmare unfolded at the Wedgewood apartment complex, leaving Ferguson dead.

“From what we can tell at this moment, this appears to be a random act – a very random act of violence in this particular area,” Aaron said.

Police say the man caught on surveillance went from car to car checking on doors, then did the same for apartments. Ferguson and her roommate’s door was unlocked; police say there was no sign of forced entry.

“He stabbed her. This burglar, this murderer, left the apartment with some of the items inside,” Aaron said.

Ferguson’s twin sister sent WSMV this statement Tuesday night: “Tiffany was the best of us. She had a heart for people and wanted to help those who were less fortunate. She was constantly giving to others. She was a daughter, sister and friend. To know her was to love her."

Wednesday would have marked one full year for her at St. Thomas West as a critical care nurse.

Her co-workers sent us this: “Tiffany is the type of girl everyone wanted to be around at work. From helping you on those stressful, never-ending nights to making you laugh multiple times throughout the shift, she always brought a smile to your face … a sweet, kind soul who was taken too early, she will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

The man police are looking for was later seen walking away on Ridley Boulevard just around the corner from the complex. That is also where they found some of the items he stole.

