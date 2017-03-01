Small fire breaks out at Rutherford County jail - WSMV Channel 4

Small fire breaks out at Rutherford County jail

No inmates were hurt after a small fire broke out at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said the fire was quickly put out by detention center officers on Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

