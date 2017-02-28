Former Nashville mayor talks gubernatorial run

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean spoke to Channel 4 about his decision to run for governor. (WSMV)

It may seem a bit early to hit the campaign trail in the race for Tennessee governor, but a former Nashville mayor has hit the ground running.

Karl Dean served as Nashville’s mayor from 2007 to 2015. Now he’s ready to take on an even bigger challenge.

“It’s going to be the hardest thing I have ever done, but I think it’s worth doing,” Dean said.

Dean said he wants to push for better public education, infrastructure and economic development for all of Tennessee, all while bridging the gap between party lines.

“I think what people want are people who are in the middle of the road and moderate, looking for rational ways to move forward,” Dean said.

Dean said he learned a lot in his years as mayor, including how strong a community can become when faced with disaster.

In 2010, 11 people died in the Nashville flood. Billions of dollars were lost.

“The people of Nashville rallied together. They volunteered. They got out and helped clean up the city, and got the city on its feet faster than I think almost any other city could have done. We came out of that stronger,” Dean said.

One thing Dean said he wants to do better is set clearer priorities.

“You don't ever complete your priorities. You never get education exactly where it needs to be and stop working at it. These are things you work on constantly,” Dean said.

Channel 4 asked Mayor Megan Barry how she feels about her predecessor’s run.

“I inherited a great city from Mayor Dean. He was a great mayor, and as the gubernatorial election heats up, I look forward to hearing about what he is going to do in the future,” Dean said.

