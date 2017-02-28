Is Nashville's growth driving up insurance premiums?

Instead of being rewarded, plenty of people with good driving records are being punished for a long list of reasons, including living in an “it city” like Nashville.

Sara McClure was heading to work at 4:45 a.m. one morning when she discovered a dark, twisting Davidson County road can be unforgiving.

“So I’m driving and it’s foggy and I hit a curve going a little too fast,” McClure said. “And I slammed on my brakes and turned, and I just ended up driving right off the mountainside.”

McClure’s car left the bend in the road on Old Charlotte Pike and skidded downhill into a heavily wooded ravine, eventually slamming into a tree.

“This is where it was coming up, and I didn’t even see it until I was probably where the curve starts,” McClure said.

Large rocks and a stump destroyed her car’s undercarriage.

At six months pregnant, McClure was fortunate. Her car was totaled but she wasn’t hurt. She added her insurance company really stepped up.

“I don’t know if they actually bent over backwards or they’re just doing what they’re supposed to do, but I was not expecting as much as I got. They were extremely helpful, really nice,” McClure said.

McClure doesn’t know if the wreck will impact her premiums, but she’s happy.

But other drivers told Channel 4 they felt differently.

“I’ve not had an accident in many, many years. No speeding tickets, no such thing, and I’m paying through the roof,” said Norris David Wilson.

“I was with that insurance company for 10 years, and you think you build relationships with people and they’re looking out for your best interests, maybe they’re not,” said Stace Benu.

Insurance companies say they’re losing a fortune on claims and they must make it up somewhere. They’re banking on good customers with clean driving records not to protest too much and leave.

Inside Whaley’s Body Shop in Nashville and many others, business is booming.

Mark Harris, general manager of Whaley’s Body Shop, said they have so much work that they have come close to running out of space.

“Everything from $500 repairs to $12,000, $15,000. I had a $35,000 repair just a couple of months ago,” Harris said.

Harris said Whaley’s used to turn around a customer’s damaged car and get it back on the road in a matter of days. Not anymore.

“It’s surprising people are willing to wait that long to get their car fixed, but from what I understand, it’s like that all over town,” Harris said.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the frequency of vehicle accident insurance claims has been steadily rising since 2012. Monetary losses from accident claims during that same time period are at an all-time high.

Things that can affect a driver’s insurance premiums include distracted driving, uninsured drivers, under-insured drivers, medical costs, repair costs, insurance fraud, credit score and poor weather conditions.

Those factors, combined with cheaper gas prices and more people moving to Nashville, mean more vehicles on the road and more crashes.

A crash on President’s Day along Old Hickory Boulevard nearly snapped a power pole in two. The driver wasn’t hurt, but she was ticketed.

Crews had to cut the power to start replacing the pole, which affected a gas station across the street.

Thirteen hours later, well after midnight, NES crews were still trying to repair the damage. The gas station across the street sat in the dark with no lights and no business.

"I don't think it's fair, because we're the ones out there without accidents," Benu said. "And we're the ones being safe."

For many drivers, the new reality is more accidents, traffic and money out of their wallet.

“Is it really too much, or do you just think it’s too much? Because when the time comes when you have a car accident, and then the $5,000 car is damaged and totaled, but they pay out, is it worth it? I think it’s absolutely worth it,” McClure said.

Experts say drivers should shop around for the best rates. Many body shops have backlogs, so drivers may want to increase their rental car coverage on their policy. That amount normally covers a rental for about a month, but if a vehicle is in the shop longer, drivers could get stuck paying hundreds out of pocket.

