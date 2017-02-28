Vanderbilt monitors symptoms of mumps following campus outbreak

It's seemingly such an outdated disease that some students at Vanderbilt said they had to research what it was.

Other students learned firsthand as the mumps hit the bustling campus.

The cases come just a few weeks after a student at Belmont was diagnosed.

"I think most people had to Google really fast, like, what is mumps? Because we all forgot," said sophomore Lindsey Waller. "We heard about it, that it's one of those things you don't want to get: measles or mumps. But now that it's been brought to attention, everyone kind of knows what it is."

Waller said three of the students who got sick are her friends.

"I learned later that she got it from one of our other friends and then passed it on another friend of ours," Waller said. "We live in dorms. I was just washing my hands a lot and using a lot of hand sanitizer. But I hadn't seen any of them that recently so I wasn't super concerned about it."

The university initially shut down social activities and put some of the students in quarantine. They tracked down other students who are in similar social circles and those who lived in fraternity and sorority houses.

"We sent a targeted message to those students asking them to come in for a third measles, mumps, rubella vaccine," said Dr. Louise Hanson at the Vanderbilt Student Health Center.

The mumps have been a growing problem at colleges across the country. Belmont University had one case in late January. The CDC reported more than 19 outbreaks totaling more than 900 cases at colleges in 2016. Health officials are meeting this week at the CDC to get to the bottom of the spread on campuses and to discuss if a third vaccination could be effective.

"In general, we've virtually eliminated the mumps through the United States," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt. "Where it came from, how it was introduced onto the Vanderbilt campus, is still unknown.”

Some students have been swabbed at the student health center for symptoms in the last several days. Only two students had fully confirmed cases, according to the Vanderbilt Health Center. Two prior students are believed to have gotten the mumps first, but their illnesses were not fully confirmed through the campus health department.

"Mumps is a disease that brings a fever. You don't feel so well. You kind of get achy. Then, this virus likes to go to the salivary glands and cause them to swell, particularly the ones in front of the ears, right by the angle of the jaw and you get kind of a mumpy look," Schaffner said.

He said it usually spreads by prolonged face-to-face contact, but does not last long and most college students are cured.

Vanderbilt is currently at the beginning of a 25-day incubation period, counting down from the date of the last confirmed case which occurred last week. If no other cases come up by March 20, that means the campus should be in the clear.

"We do want people to come in if they have cheek swelling and symptoms of mumps--continue to send the message to students about hand hygiene, washing hands," Dr. Hanson said.

