Community bands together to pay for veteran's burial and funeral

A woman says when her veteran uncle passed away, she was left with no means to pay for the funeral and burial he deserved.

Just as she was losing hope, something happened.

"I would always get him to sing me some church songs," said Lynn Pleasant of McMinnville. "I'd run to my bedroom and bring back the song book. He'd sing it. I'd say, 'Will you sing one more?' Whatever he sang was my favorite just because he was singing it."

Pleasant said there was comfort in hearing uncle Tommy Bonner sing old hymns. She said his favorite was always Mansion, Robe and Crown.

"I can't sing it, of course," she laughed. "He could really sing that song.

"I don't even remember him looking like that," Pleasant continued, thumbing through some old pictures on her porch. "I do remember the afro, though."

Pleasant was always proud of her uncle, including his years serving with the Army during the early 1970s and the time he spent working at Rose's Department Store.

"He was my heart," she said. "He was my world. Now, I feel like my world is gone."

It was 10 days ago Pleasant said she learned her uncle passed away. She said she also learned her uncle didn't have life insurance, and since he lived alone, the costs of the funeral and burial were falling to her.

"I'm a single mom," she said. "How am I going to get $5,000 to bury him? This is a veteran. He fought for us. This is so hard."

Pleasant said she kept trying to spread word on Facebook, but donations were slow to start. She said days passed with her unsure of what to do next until Tuesday morning.

When Channel 4 called High's Funeral Home, they said donations from a wide range of people in McMinnville had suddenly come in, enough for the burial of Tommy Bonner.

Pleasant said the gloomy day over her city doesn't fit the way she feels, and she can now plan a funeral to include her uncle's favorite song.

"I'm not sure who all donated, but I'm forever grateful for those who have helped," she said. "It lets me have some peace knowing that my uncle gets the burial he deserves. I feel great about my community."

Pleasant wanted to thank Pam King and Sonya Sullivan, saying she knows the two of them helped raised the funds. She said the funeral has not yet been set. She's searching for someone to perform that song, Mansion, Robe and Crown.

