Mayor Barry speaks out on Judge Moreland controversy

More local leaders are publicly calling on embattled General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland to step down.

Mayor Megan Barry spoke about the controversy for the first time Tuesday.

“Clearly, I think there’s deep concerns about the allegations,” Barry told Channel 4. “I’d like to see the investigation go forward and see the outcome.”

Barry said there are comparisons in the allegations against Moreland and the abuse of power allegations against former Davidson County criminal court clerk David Torrence, who resigned in 2011.

“I think you always want to be concerned about when people are in power in making sure that they don’t abuse that power,” Barry added. “I have serious concerns as I did with David Torrence then, with Judge Moreland now.”

This isn’t the first time Barry has criticized Moreland’s actions on the bench. Following the David Chase controversy in 2014, when Moreland waived a cooling-off period for a domestic violence suspect represented by his friend, Barry told Channel 4 Moreland should have publicly defended his actions.

At least nine Metro Council members are now publicly calling on Moreland to step down. Councilwoman Jacobia Dowell drafted a resolution formally asking Moreland to resign. However, the resolution wasn’t filed by Tuesday’s noon deadline so it won’t be voted on at next week’s council meeting.

