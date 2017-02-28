2 shot at Murfreesboro park

Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a gunman accused of shooting two people in Rogers Park.

One person is being treated at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Police said the other victim, a juvenile, walked home after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 615-893-2717 or 615-893-7867.

One person has been shot in the upper leg/butt at Rogers Park. Officers are tracking suspect who is described as a b/m wearing all black. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) February 28, 2017

Officers are searching for a suspect and detectives are processing the scene and speaking with witnesses. pic.twitter.com/IhQHF1Yfd0 — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) February 28, 2017

