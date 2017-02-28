2 shot at Murfreesboro park - WSMV Channel 4

2 shot at Murfreesboro park

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN

Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a gunman accused of shooting two people in Rogers Park.

One person is being treated at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Police said the other victim, a juvenile, walked home after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 615-893-2717 or 615-893-7867.

