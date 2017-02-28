Nashville radio show crew injured in crash

The crew for a Nashville-based morning radio show was hurt in a serious crash on Monday.

WKDF’s Chuck Wicks, Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Glen Johnson were all hurt while on their way to New Orleans to be grand marshals in a Mardi Gras parade.

They got caught in a rainstorm in Mississippi and hydroplaned, rolling twice before ending up in a ditch.

Everyone but Wicks has been released from the hospital. They are all expected to recover.

The morning radio show can be heard all across the country.

