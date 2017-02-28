TSU president in Oval Office for signing of HBCU executive order

TSU President Glenda Glover (far right) stands behind President Donald Trump has he signs an executive order. (Source: Tennessee State University)

Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover was among the group of historically black college and university presidents who visited the White House this week.

Glover took part in a two-day session in Washington D.C. to discuss education funding and commitment to black colleges.

She stood nearby as President Donald Trump signed an executive order saying he plans to make “HBCUs an absolute priority in the White House.”

“Our goal as a group was to share our collective concerns with President Trump and his executive leadership directly responsible for educational funding and policies that impact our institutions,” Glover said in a release. “We hope the executive order represents a real commitment to historically black colleges and universities which makes HBCUs a significant line item in the President's budget. What HBCUs need is funding, and this is precisely why we made the trip to Washington.”

