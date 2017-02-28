LG plant to bring 600 jobs to Clarksville

Electronics company LG will build a new manufacturing facility in Clarksville.

The facility is expected to bring 600 new jobs to Clarksville. It will be LG’s first washing machine manufacturing operation in the United States.

The company boasts that it will be the world’s most advanced production plant.

LG is headquartered in South Korea and is a leader in appliances, electronics and mobile devices.

The company plans to invest $250 million into the facility. Construction will begin later this year.

