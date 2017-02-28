Belmont's Evan Bradds OVC player of year, Byrd coach of year

BRENWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - Belmont senior forward Evan Bradds has repeated as the Ohio Valley Conference's player of the year after leading Division I in field goal percentage for a second straight season.

A career 67.4 percent shooter, currently the OVC record, Bradds won the award announced Tuesday as voted on by the league's coaches and sports information directors.

Coach Rick Byrd also won as the league's coach of the year after guiding Belmont to its fourth OVC title in five seasons at 15-1.

Tennessee State senior Tahjere McCall is the defensive player of the year after setting a school record with 76 steals this season, topping his own mark of 72 last season.

Denzel Mahoney of Southeast Missouri is the league's freshman of the year.

