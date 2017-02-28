Mayor cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex

The new complex, 26th and Clarksville, opened its doors on Tuesday. (WSMV)

A new multi-phase affordable housing re-development opened its doors on Tuesday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new north Nashville complex 26th and Clarksville. It caters to low-income families, individuals and seniors.

The complex also has dedicated units for local artists to use in an effort to connect longtime north Nashville residents to arts and culture.

“Behind me today is a testament to what we can do as a community,” Mayor Megan Barry said. “There is a vision here for many, many, many more units, because we all know we need more, we need more units, but we cannot concentrate poverty.

The building is only in its first phase. The end goal is for the re-development to become an art-inspired neighborhood center.

