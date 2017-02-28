Tennessee names John Currie as new director of athletics

The University of Tennessee now has a new athletics director.

The university announced Tuesday morning that John Currie will be taking over as the school's vice chancellor and director of athletics.

Currie, 45, is currently the director of athletics at Kansas State University. He will begin his new gig at UT on April 1.

Currie earned his master's degree in sports management from UT in 2003 and worked at the school for several years.

"It is a very exciting time for my family and me as we return to a place that remains very special to us," said Currie in a statement. "We spent 10 years in Knoxville prior to taking the job at K-State, and I appreciate Chancellor Davenport and the University of Tennessee for providing us this special opportunity. As a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I know how much UT athletics means to the people in the state, and I look forward to serving all of the Big Orange Nation, its wonderful coaches, staff and student-athletes, for many years to come. We are excited to return to Rocky Top.”

OFFICIAL: @John_Currie returning to Rocky Top as the next Tennessee AD



???? https://t.co/qU4R9rXfCG pic.twitter.com/PNadhFbtnc — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) February 28, 2017

