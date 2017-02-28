GOP senator suggests boycott of California lawmaker meeting

Clarksville police need help identifying burglars who targeted unlocked cars in neighborhoods, getting away with more than $7,500 worth of cash and belongings in a car-hopping spree.More >>
Clarksville police need help identifying burglars who targeted unlocked cars in neighborhoods, getting away with more than $7,500 worth of cash and belongings in a car-hopping spree.More >>
Nashville officials are proposing sanctuary city-like standards in response to President Donald Trump's policies on immigration.More >>
Nashville officials are proposing sanctuary city-like standards in response to President Donald Trump's policies on immigration.More >>
President Donald Trump will announce Thursday that the U. S. will withdraw from the Paris global climate pact, according to a White House official, congressional officials and others briefed by the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump will announce Thursday that the U. S. will withdraw from the Paris global climate pact, according to a White House official, congressional officials and others briefed by the White House.More >>
Metro detectives and the FBI are searching for a man accused of robbing Fifth Third Bank at 5625 Charlotte Pike on Thursday.More >>
Metro detectives and the FBI are searching for a man accused of robbing Fifth Third Bank at 5625 Charlotte Pike on Thursday.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says it has collected two batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says it has collected two batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Antioch has been captured after a police chase in Williamson County.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Antioch has been captured after a police chase in Williamson County.More >>
The Metro Health Department confirmed more than 200 female inmates at one Davidson County facility are being treated for a scabies-like rash.More >>
The Metro Health Department confirmed more than 200 female inmates at one Davidson County facility are being treated for a scabies-like rash.More >>
The following roads will be closed because of the upcoming 2017 CMA Music Festival and activities throughout downtown Nashville.,More >>
The following roads will be closed because of the upcoming 2017 CMA Music Festival and activities throughout downtown Nashville.,More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
A nightclub in north Nashville that was deemed a public nuisance a few month ago is no longer standing.More >>
A nightclub in north Nashville that was deemed a public nuisance a few month ago is no longer standing.More >>