Louisville student disqualified from winning prize after sinking shots

A Louisville student sunk an amazing basketball shot, winning a hefty cash prize during halftime at a women's basketball game.

The contestants had to make a series of shots to win $38,000.

Jachon Logsdon made the final shot from mid-court. He told a radio station in Louisville that it was "pretty life-changing."

However, that wasn't the end of the story.

Logsdon was reportedly not qualified to compete because he had played basketball in high school.

He had to sign a waiver with the company running the promotion stating that he hadn't played ball professionally in college or high school within the last six years.

The University of Louisville has since stepped in. They are offering to pay for Logsdon's books and meal plan next year as a consolation prize, but he is not walking away with $38,000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.