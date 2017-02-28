NWS: 6 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee

A storm system pushed through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday morning, bringing hail, strong winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that a tornado had touched down in Smith County, south of Hickman, during Wednesday's storms.

This brings the total of tornadoes that touched down Wednesday to six.

Our storm survey team has confirmed a 6th #tornado from the severe storms on Wed 3/1 - in Smith County south of Hickman. Details to follow! — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 4, 2017

NWS said Thursday that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Putnam County on Wednesday.

Wednesday, NWS also confirmed tornadoes touched down in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties.

In Williamson County, the tornado hit near Cool Springs between Brentwood and Franklin. Damage was reported along Concord Road as a result.

A second tornado touched down in the southeast corner of Davidson County, resulting in damage on Pettus Road.

A third tornado was confirmed to have touched down on the north side of Watertown in Wilson County.

In Putnam County, one tornado was confirmed west of Baxter and another east of Monterey.

NWS conducted more storm surveys in DeKalb, Dickson, Putnam and Smith counties on Thursday. In Dickson and Smith counties, the damage was found to be consistent with straight line winds.

The powerful line of storms produced heavy rain, hail and straight-line winds, causing power outages and downed trees across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is working with officials across the state to monitor where resources need to be deployed.

NWS issued five tornado warnings Wednesday morning, beginning in Williamson County at 5 a.m. The storm went south of Interstate 40 to Cookeville and Crossville, which is when additional tornado warnings were issued around 9 a.m.

The Nashville Fire Department received at least 23 calls about downed power lines on Wednesday morning. At one point, there were almost 18,000 NES customers without power due to broken poles and downed trees.

The Metro Office of Emergency Management said Nashville was spared "the worst-case scenario."

Both Williamson County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools did not delay their start times on Wednesday. Click here to read more.

Anyone who needs help with weather-related issues in Nashville can call the community hotline at 615-862-8750. In case of emergency, call 911.

Some of the most impressive damage from the storm is at Four Corners Marina in Antioch. The tin roof that shelters several boats collapsed and came crashing down. Some people were on their house boats when the storms started, but no injuries have been reported.

"I'm lost. I don't even know where I'm going, what I'm doing. It's like you're homeless, I guess," said Jane Baird, whose house boat was damaged in the storm.

Boaters are being asked to stay away from Dock K at the marina. There is no timetable for when cleanup will begin.

Major damage to Four Corners Marina. Boaters are here surveying destruction @WSMV pic.twitter.com/TespmVToD5 — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) March 1, 2017

The Franklin Police Department said Cool Springs was hit the hardest during the tornado, especially along Mallory Lane. Several businesses and homes were damaged, but no injuries were reported. Public works crews are removing downed trees and debris from the roads. Call 615-371-0080 to report any downed trees or debris that needs to be removed.

On Concord Road in Brentwood, one family was asked to leave their home after a tree fell and crushed the front side of the house, knocking out power.

The Red Cross has been out multiple times to help the family and get two of its disabled residents the care they need. Right now, they are having trouble finding a hotel.

One of the women who lives on the family property was trying to help her siblings relocate.

"I went to my back door, and I opened my back door, and all those trees were there, and I couldn't get out my back door," Joan Quick said. "It's just a blessing we are all safe."

Steve Durham, senior pastor at Sunset Hills Baptist Church, has offered to help facilitate donations for the family. To contact Durham, call his office at 615-776-1807 or email Sdurham@sunsethillsbc.com.

Extensive tree damage up and down Concord Road in Williamson County. Red Cross is on scene helping homeowners. pic.twitter.com/VHb0IVP6h3 — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) March 1, 2017

Within Wilson County, the majority of the damage is along South Commerce Road in Watertown, which is where a tornado touched down. There is also damage to the city's sewage plant.

One woman was in a shed when the storms went through Watertown. She took shelter in her truck, and moments later, the shed flew off into the air.

"As soon as I did, it went real calm. The hail came, the wind came, and everything kind of went black. Stuff started flying everywhere. It picked my truck up, and I had myself buckled in, but it scared me bad," said Shannon Ervin, who survived the storm.

Family in this home near Watertown got to their safe place - a bathtub and covered up as storm passed over. @WSMV @spann pic.twitter.com/84ZgdUDmr8 — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) March 1, 2017

The Clarksville Police Department received 42 storm-related calls. Trees fell on two mobile homes on Riley Road, trapping several people inside. An adult and a child were injured. Read more here. Trees also damaged a home on Old Russellville Pike, a garage on Dalewood Drive and a preschool on Old Russellville Pike. All of the roads blocked by trees and utility poles have been cleared.

The Franklin Police Department shared tips for property owners affected by the storms to avoid being scammed. Click here for more information.

2 tornadoes confirmed by @NWSNashville this A.M. One in Franklin (Fieldstone Farms to Cool Springs) and the other in southeast Davidson Co. — Dan Thomas (@WSMVDanThomas) March 1, 2017

Metro's Office of Emergency Management thinks a possible tornado may have touched near the 6700 block of Pettus Road. pic.twitter.com/bF9IvLzX6I — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) March 1, 2017

Woman was in this convenience center when possible tornado came through Watertown. She got in her truck, wind threw shed 100 ft. She's okay pic.twitter.com/cSTFsLUUg8 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) March 1, 2017

Downed trees and power lines and part of a barn's roof ripped off S. Commerce Ave in Watertown. This is in Wilson County. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/GjFJQBqzFN — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) March 1, 2017

Lots of trees down in Cool Springs. #Tspotter pic.twitter.com/k5ruPJxYws — Alvin Kirpal (@_AlvinKi) March 1, 2017

My dad works at Lexus of Cool Springs in the Franklin TN area. The garage nearly got pulled away. @NashSevereWx @JimCantore @WSMV @WKRN pic.twitter.com/OndSKFpMpu — Christeen Hernandez (@christeen____) March 1, 2017

Crazy downpour now near downtown Nashville. We're seeing lightning, hearing a lot of thunder. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/3KQrQbOQYy — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) March 1, 2017

Not a good time to be in traffic. Very heavy rain with wind gusts up to 80 mph-- enough to blow your car off the road. STAY OFF THE ROADS! pic.twitter.com/AyY3l6JyER — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) March 1, 2017

7:06 am update: warning sirens activated in Wedgewood Houston right now. Stay safe #Nashville @WSMV pic.twitter.com/uxRH7aqkSI — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) March 1, 2017

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-1 Tornadoes touched down in Putnam County on Wednesday. — Putnam County EMA (@PutnamEMATN) March 2, 2017

