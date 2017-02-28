Police investigating bank robbery in Bellevue

He was seen leaving in a white van. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The robbery happened at U.S. Bank on Highway 70 South. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police and the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force are investigating a bank robbery in Bellevue.

The robbery happened at the U.S. Bank on Highway 70 South.

It's not clear at this time how much cash may have been taken.

After receiving the money, the man left in a white Chevrolet Express work van on Interstate 40 East heading toward Nashville.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.

Police have released surveillance images of the bank robbery suspect and his vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the van is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

