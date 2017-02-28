Police believe woman killed son before committing suicide on I-24

The woman's son was found dead on Fairwood Court in Smyrna. (WSMV)

Police are working to learn more about the possible connection between a homicide in Smyrna and a suicide in La Vergne.

Lisa Heslep, 55, jumped to her death from the Waldron Road overpass onto Interstate 24 around 10 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived at the family’s home on Fairwood Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, the found the woman’s son, 25-year-old Jesse Heslep, dead from a possible gunshot wound.

“Through the investigation, we determined that the individual was related to our homicide victim, through the course of our investigation led us to believe she may also be the suspect,” said Sgt. Bobby Gibson with the Smyrna Police Department.

Gibson said this tragedy has a ripple effect.

“There's a father who is mourning the loss of his son, as well as his wife,” he said. “I'm sure there are brothers and sisters, and extended family, neighbors, coworkers, there's a lot of people who have intimate knowledge of both these individuals and there's a loss that's occurred in those people's lives."

Channel 4 spoke to a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

“They were a quiet family. I didn’t know them that well, but they just seemed like a normal family,” the neighbor said.

The family has asked for privacy.

Smyrna police said this investigation is ongoing. They are awaiting results from the medical examiner before releasing new information.

