Specialty Foods Group: Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

BACON WRAPPED JALAPEÑO POPPERS

INGREDIENTS

24 fresh jalapeño peppers, halved

1 lb. ground Field brand mild pork sausage

8oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 packet taco seasoning mix

2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

1 lb. Field brand regular sliced bacon, pieces cut in half

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Line a large baking sheet with foil and set aside.

Hull out the jalapeño peppers, cleaning out all of the seeds.

Cook sausage and drain.

Mix cream cheese, ½ packet of taco seasonings, and cheddar with the sausage.

Fill each pepper with a generous portion of the sausage mixture.

Wrap each jalapeño pepper with bacon.

Place the bacon wrapped peppers on the baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes until the bacon is browned and crispy.