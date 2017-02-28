Nurse killed in stabbing at Wedgewood condo - WSMV Channel 4

Nurse killed in stabbing at Wedgewood condo; police searching for suspect

Posted: Updated:
Tiffany Ferguson's family shared this photo of her. Tiffany Ferguson's family shared this photo of her.
Police are investigating a stabbing on Wedgewood Park. (WSMV) Police are investigating a stabbing on Wedgewood Park. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are searching for the man who fatally stabbed a woman inside her Wedgewood condo on Tuesday morning.

Police said the stabbing happened around 5:40 a.m. at the Wedgewood Park condos, which are near Interstate 65.

The victim, 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police said Ferguson’s roommate heard screaming and awoke to find the front door of the apartment open and Ferguson suffering from stab wounds in her bedroom.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said a man was going around the building looking for open vehicles and open apartment doors. He entered Ferguson’s condo through an unlocked door and began searching for valuables.

Police said the suspect left with items from the condo at least once. He put them down before going back inside. At that point, there was some type of confrontation and Ferguson was stabbed.

Officials said Ferguson was a critical care nurse at Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Neighbors say this is a safe and quiet area and were shocked to see crime scene tape surrounding their complex. 

"I hadn't heard anything about what had happened, and nothing has happened like this in the time that we've lived here, so it is a kind of new thing, but we'll hope for the best for everybody," said neighbor Mark McEntire.

At the time of the stabbing, the suspect was wearing a zip hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with apparent holes in the front and rear knee area, and boots. Police said he was last seen walking down Ridley Boulevard.

Police recovered a weapon but could not share any details about it at this time.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect outside the condo. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police noted the time stamp on the surveillance video is about an hour and 10 minutes ahead of the actual time the video was taken.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Nurse killed in stabbing at Wedgewood condo; police searching for suspectMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.