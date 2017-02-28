Nurse killed in stabbing at Wedgewood condo; police searching for suspect

Metro police are searching for the man who fatally stabbed a woman inside her Wedgewood condo on Tuesday morning.

Police said the stabbing happened around 5:40 a.m. at the Wedgewood Park condos, which are near Interstate 65.

The victim, 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police said Ferguson’s roommate heard screaming and awoke to find the front door of the apartment open and Ferguson suffering from stab wounds in her bedroom.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said a man was going around the building looking for open vehicles and open apartment doors. He entered Ferguson’s condo through an unlocked door and began searching for valuables.

Police said the suspect left with items from the condo at least once. He put them down before going back inside. At that point, there was some type of confrontation and Ferguson was stabbed.

Officials said Ferguson was a critical care nurse at Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Neighbors say this is a safe and quiet area and were shocked to see crime scene tape surrounding their complex.

"I hadn't heard anything about what had happened, and nothing has happened like this in the time that we've lived here, so it is a kind of new thing, but we'll hope for the best for everybody," said neighbor Mark McEntire.

At the time of the stabbing, the suspect was wearing a zip hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with apparent holes in the front and rear knee area, and boots. Police said he was last seen walking down Ridley Boulevard.

Police recovered a weapon but could not share any details about it at this time.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect outside the condo. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police noted the time stamp on the surveillance video is about an hour and 10 minutes ahead of the actual time the video was taken.

Condo with the door open is where the stabbing happened around 6 am. Investigators have been knocking on neighbors' doors @WSMV pic.twitter.com/36k7aWmNP3 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 28, 2017

Investigators still on scene here at Wedgewood Park Apartments on this now deadly stabbing investigation. pic.twitter.com/M5lVkVbbuE — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 28, 2017

