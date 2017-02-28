SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year - WSMV Channel 4

SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year

Posted:
Posted by Spencer Ernst, Digital Producer, Meredith
Connect
(AP File Photo) A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force station Friday, March 3, 2016. (AP File Photo) A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force station Friday, March 3, 2016.

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX says it will fly two people to the moon next year.

Company chief Elon Musk announced the surprising news Monday.

Two people who know one another approached the company about sending them on a weeklong flight just beyond the moon. Musk won't identify the pair or the price tag. He says they've already paid a "significant" deposit.

Musk says SpaceX is on track to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA in mid-2018. This moon mission would follow about six months later, using a Dragon crew capsule and a Falcon heavy rocket.

Musk says the moon mission is designed to be autonomous - unless something goes wrong. SpaceX says the passengers would fly to the moon, but won't land on it.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.