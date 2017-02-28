Library seeks help identifying people, places in photos

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) - The Oak Ridge Public Library is looking for help in identifying names and places shown in a vast photograph collection that the library houses.

The photos were taken by Ruth Carey from the 1960s to the mid-1990s, and some contain images of political and cultural figures. Many don't include notes about who is in the photo or when or where it was taken, however.

Staff and volunteers have begun digitizing the collection, and those photos may be viewed online at http://www.orpl.org . But many of the photos are not digitized, so the library is holding viewing days when the public can help identify the people and places pictured.

The next date is March 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by April 1, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.