Senate replaces proposed 'alien' label IDs with 'visa'

A man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Antioch has been captured after a police chase in Williamson County.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Antioch has been captured after a police chase in Williamson County.More >>
Metro Public Health Department’s Pest Management Division collected two batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
Metro Public Health Department’s Pest Management Division collected two batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
Out of 96 kids graduating from Trousdale County High School this spring, a super-smart set of twins has taken the highest honors,More >>
Out of 96 kids graduating from Trousdale County High School this spring, a super-smart set of twins has taken the highest honors,More >>
Move over hot chicken. Nashville's new favorite dish is catfish.More >>
Move over hot chicken. Nashville's new favorite dish is catfish.More >>
By now, most of Nashville has heard about “Catfish Jake,” or Jacob Waddell, the Predators fan who threw the catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
By now, most of Nashville has heard about “Catfish Jake,” or Jacob Waddell, the Predators fan who threw the catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Since one man threw a catfish on the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, “catfish fever” has swept across Music City.More >>
Since one man threw a catfish on the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, “catfish fever” has swept across Music City.More >>
Penguins score? Are you completely devastated and freaking out? Try this: turn to the fellow Predators fan standing next to you, ask their permission of course, then grab their shoulders.More >>
Penguins score? Are you completely devastated and freaking out? Try this: turn to the fellow Predators fan standing next to you, ask their permission of course, then grab their shoulders.More >>
Thousands of people have once again packed downtown Nashville to watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Thousands of people have once again packed downtown Nashville to watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Alan Jackson will play a free concert in downtown Nashville before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.More >>
Alan Jackson will play a free concert in downtown Nashville before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.More >>
There have been several hockey teams in Nashville before the Predators: the South Stars, the Knights, the Nighthawks and the Ice Flyers. But none of those as famous as the Dixie Flyers, who first hit the ice at Municipal Auditorium in 1962.More >>
There have been several hockey teams in Nashville before the Predators: the South Stars, the Knights, the Nighthawks and the Ice Flyers. But none of those as famous as the Dixie Flyers, who first hit the ice at Municipal Auditorium in 1962.More >>