Senate replaces proposed 'alien' label IDs with 'visa'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A state Senate committee has agreed to changes to a bill seeking to label Tennessee driver's licenses issued to people without permanent residency status with the words "alien" or "non-U.S. citizen."

Under an amendment approved Monday, the IDs would instead carry the word "visa."

Republican Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet said the language is needed to alert election officials about people not eligible to vote in Tennessee. The Senate Transportation Committee voted 6-1 to advance the bill to the Finance Committee.

Non-permanent residents are able to apply for temporary driver's licenses in Tennessee as long as they provide proof of legal presence and pass a driving test.

