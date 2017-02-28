2 juveniles accused of shooting cars with pellet guns in Lebanon

Three pellet guns were recovered as part of the investigation. (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Two children are expected to be charged for firing pellet guns at cars in Lebanon.

One of the victims said their window was shot out while they drove down Classic View Drive.

A passenger inside the car was hit in the leg with some type of fragment but was not injured.

An officer was responding to investigate the complaints around 7 p.m. when his car was struck twice.

Officers said they recovered three pellet guns and discovered several cars in the neighborhood were damaged.

Multiple charges are pending against the two teens.

