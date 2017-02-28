1 person stabbed during fight at south Nashville home

One person was stabbed in south Nashville on Monday night.

Police said the victim and suspect were drinking on the porch of a home on Trimble Street when the suspect stabbed the victim.

The attacker got away before police responded just before 9 p.m.

Someone drove the victim to St. Thomas Midtown. The victim is expected to recover from his or her injuries.

