1 person stabbed during fight at south Nashville home - WSMV Channel 4

1 person stabbed during fight at south Nashville home

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

One person was stabbed in south Nashville on Monday night.

Police said the victim and suspect were drinking on the porch of a home on Trimble Street when the suspect stabbed the victim.

The attacker got away before police responded just before 9 p.m.

Someone drove the victim to St. Thomas Midtown. The victim is expected to recover from his or her injuries.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 1 person stabbed during fight at south Nashville homeMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.