1 person stabbed during fight at south Nashville home

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Antioch has been captured after a police chase in Williamson County.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Antioch has been captured after a police chase in Williamson County.More >>
Metro Public Health Department’s Pest Management Division collected two batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
Metro Public Health Department’s Pest Management Division collected two batches of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
Out of 96 kids graduating from Trousdale County High School this spring, a super-smart set of twins has taken the highest honors,More >>
Out of 96 kids graduating from Trousdale County High School this spring, a super-smart set of twins has taken the highest honors,More >>
Move over hot chicken. Nashville's new favorite dish is catfish.More >>
Move over hot chicken. Nashville's new favorite dish is catfish.More >>
By now, most of Nashville has heard about “Catfish Jake,” or Jacob Waddell, the Predators fan who threw the catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
By now, most of Nashville has heard about “Catfish Jake,” or Jacob Waddell, the Predators fan who threw the catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Since one man threw a catfish on the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, “catfish fever” has swept across Music City.More >>
Since one man threw a catfish on the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, “catfish fever” has swept across Music City.More >>
Penguins score? Are you completely devastated and freaking out? Try this: turn to the fellow Predators fan standing next to you, ask their permission of course, then grab their shoulders.More >>
Penguins score? Are you completely devastated and freaking out? Try this: turn to the fellow Predators fan standing next to you, ask their permission of course, then grab their shoulders.More >>
Thousands of people have once again packed downtown Nashville to watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Thousands of people have once again packed downtown Nashville to watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Alan Jackson will play a free concert in downtown Nashville before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.More >>
Alan Jackson will play a free concert in downtown Nashville before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.More >>
There have been several hockey teams in Nashville before the Predators: the South Stars, the Knights, the Nighthawks and the Ice Flyers. But none of those as famous as the Dixie Flyers, who first hit the ice at Municipal Auditorium in 1962.More >>
There have been several hockey teams in Nashville before the Predators: the South Stars, the Knights, the Nighthawks and the Ice Flyers. But none of those as famous as the Dixie Flyers, who first hit the ice at Municipal Auditorium in 1962.More >>
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More >>
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More >>
A piece of paper signed by a juvenile court judge may be the only thing separating a Tennessee baby from life and death.More >>
A piece of paper signed by a juvenile court judge may be the only thing separating a Tennessee baby from life and death.More >>
A judge has signed a temporary restraining order against what’s described as a sex club operating illegally in Antioch.More >>
A judge has signed a temporary restraining order against what’s described as a sex club operating illegally in Antioch.More >>
Whether they want them or not, thousands of Middle Tennesseans are getting smart meters. The Channel 4 I-Team learned of one man’s extreme measures to avoid getting one.More >>
Whether they want them or not, thousands of Middle Tennesseans are getting smart meters. The Channel 4 I-Team learned of one man’s extreme measures to avoid getting one.More >>
By now, most of Nashville has heard about “Catfish Jake,” or Jacob Waddell, the Predators fan who threw the catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
By now, most of Nashville has heard about “Catfish Jake,” or Jacob Waddell, the Predators fan who threw the catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Move over hot chicken. Nashville's new favorite dish is catfish.More >>
Move over hot chicken. Nashville's new favorite dish is catfish.More >>
Alan Jackson will play a free concert in downtown Nashville before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.More >>
Alan Jackson will play a free concert in downtown Nashville before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Out of 96 kids graduating from Trousdale County High School this spring, a super-smart set of twins has taken the highest honors,More >>
Out of 96 kids graduating from Trousdale County High School this spring, a super-smart set of twins has taken the highest honors,More >>
A 17-year-old person died after an accident at the Cedar Creek Recreational area on Monday, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A 17-year-old girl died after an accident at the Cedar Creek Recreational area on Monday, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.More >>